Michael Senzon Named President of Digital at Allen Media Group
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec was general manager of Local Now streaming platform
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it promoted Michael Senzon to president of digital, a new position.
Senzon, who had been senior VP of digital and general manager of Local Now, the company’s free streaming digital platform, will be responsible for developing content and product experiences for users of Allen’s direct to consumer and streaming portfolio.
"Michael Senzon’s promotion is well-deserved and he is the ideal executive to lead and accelerate our digital first strategy as we expand our direct-to-consumer products worldwide," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Delivering excellent user experiences demands passion and expertise across business, content, product, and technology – and Michael provides this unique blend of leadership for AMG Digital every day.”
Over the past year Allen Media Group’s new digital division has launched a new Weather Channel streaming app, Sports.TV, a free streaming service, and a free, expanded version of TheGrio, the news and entertainment service for Black Americans.
Senzon joined The Weather Channel in 2018, when it was acquired by Allen. Before that, he was with CNBC and CNN.
“I am honored to be leading and partnering with the best digital teams on the planet” said Senzon. “We have the essential components required to remain highly competitive in the streaming arena, and Byron Allen’s vision, digital-first culture, unrivaled proprietary technology, and laser focus on delivering excellent content and
product experiences will continue to expand as we all forge ahead together.”■
