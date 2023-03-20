Allen Media Group Channels Are Streaming on Redbox App

Allen Media Group has launched three streaming channels on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Redbox Live TV free streaming service.

The Weather Channel en Español, Pattern and theGrio Television Network have joined the lineup on the Redbox Free live app, the companies said.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment,” Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “The addition of our FAST channels to the Redbox Live TV lineup enables AMG to expand the reach of life-saving weather information through The Weather Channel en Español, as well as climate news featured on Pattrn, and storytelling featured on theGrio Television Network.”

Last year, Chicken Soup channels including Crackle, Crackle Classics and Popcornflix were added to Allen’s Local Now platform.

“Our mission is to provide value-conscious consumers with ever-growing options that entertain and inform,” Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment chief content officer Phil Oppenheim said. “This new agreement with Allen Media Group continues to expand our Redbox connected-TV FAST platform with unique and diverse new channels for our customers.”

The Redbox Free Live streaming app is available on connected TVs and devices from manufacturers including Roku, Samsung, Vizio and LG. ■