'All Quiet on the Western Front' Resurfaces on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Film All Quiet on the Western Front, about a German soldier on the Western Front of World War I, premieres on Netflix October 28. The movie came out in select theaters October 7. Edward Berger directed.

Erich Maria Remarque wrote the novel, which was published in 1928.

Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Daniel Brühl and Edin Hasanović are in the cast. Kammerer plays 17-year-old Paul. He and his comrades experience firsthand how some initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.

Malte Grunert is an executive producer.

Berger told Netflix: “Primarily, I wanted to make a movie that wasn't preachy or sentimental. Any director who seriously addresses the topic of war will probably always have the noble intention of making a movie that speaks out against war. When Malte promised me the adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, I thought, ‘What a great opportunity!’ Of course, firstly, because the book is world-famous. But above all because I have always had the sense that one feeling will be with us for our whole lifetimes: the feeling of being heir to two wars.”

A Los Angeles Times review read (opens in new tab): “This solid, stirring new adaptation, which will represent Germany in the Oscar race for international feature, sets a noteworthy precedent. There’s an undeniable power in seeing Remarque’s once-serialized novel — an antiwar statement so definitive that it was duly banned by the Nazis a few years after its 1929 publication — brought to the screen in its original tongue. The sight of actual German actors in these roles can only lend authority to Remarque’s lament for a generation of men — his generation — who were ‘destroyed by the war,’ even as it serves to bolster the movie’s horrifyingly visceral realism.”

Rated R, the film is an Amusement Park production, in co-production with Gunpowder Films, in association with Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment and Anime Pictures.

Grunet, Berger and Daniel Dreifuss produced the film. Executive producers are Daniel Brühl, Thorsten Schumacher, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell.

All Quiet on the Western Front movies also came out in 1930 and 1979. ■