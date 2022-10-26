Jessica Chastain Movie ‘The Good Nurse’ on Netflix October 26

The Good Nurse, a movie that sees Jessica Chastain as a nurse uncovering sketchy activity in the hospital she works in, is on Netflix October 26. The thriller went into select theaters a week before.

“Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events,” goes the logline.

The R-rated film, directed by Tobias Lindholm, is based on true events. Lindholm’s films include The Hunt, A Hijacking and Another Round.

Amy is a single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition. She struggles in the ICU, but help arrives in the form of Charlie, a thoughtful fellow nurse that is played by Eddie Redmayne. The two become fast friends. But a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that leads to Charlie, and Amy risks her life to uncover the truth.

Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich and Kim Dickens are also in the cast.

Chastain’s credits include HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage and the films Zero Dark Thirty and The Help.

TV Guide called The Good Nurse “tense and effective,” (opens in new tab) and called Redmayne’s performance “spectacular.” ■