‘The Alienist: Angel of Darkness’ Premieres on TNT July 26

TNT offers a new season of The Alienist July 26. Based on the Caleb Carr novel The Angel of Darkness, the new season is called The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.

Season one, which aired in 2018, was based on the Carr novel The Alienist. The Angel of Darkness is a sequel to that novel.

Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning are in the cast.

A turn-of-the-century murder mystery set in New York, The Alienist followed Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl), a brilliant and obsessive doctor in the controversial field of treating mental pathologies. In the first season, Dr. Kreizler pursued a killer murdering young boys. He was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) and Sara Howard (Fanning), a secretary determined to become the city's first female police detective.

In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened a detective agency and is leading the charge on a new case. She reunites with Kreizler and Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a path of murder and deceit. TNT said the series “shines a light on the provocative issues of the era -- the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society -- themes that still resonate today.”

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness is produced by Paramount Television Studios, with Anonymous Content's Rosalie Swedlin, showrunner Stuart Carolan, director David Caffrey, writer Alyson Feltes, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth and Cary Joji Fukunaga the executive producers.