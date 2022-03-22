'All American', 'The Flash' Among CW Shows Getting Renewed
By Michael Malone published
Network orders new seasons for seven series
The CW has announced early renewals for seven series. All American will be back for season five, The Flash for season nine, Kung Fu for season three, Nancy Drew for season four, Riverdale will see season seven, Superman & Lois gets a season three, and Walker gets a season three as well.
“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said Mark Pedowitz, The CW chairman and CEO. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”
Decisions on the fates of other CW shows will be made closer to Upfront Week in May. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
