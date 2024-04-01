‘All-American’ Season 6 Starts on The CW, As Spencer and Olivia Reconnect

Season six of All-American begins on The CW April 1. The new season finds Spencer, played by Daniel Ezra, and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), who are juniors at GAU, eligible to enter the NFL draft. “Egos soon clash when a new addition joins the GAU coaching staff and shifts the team dynamics,” said The CW.

Olivia (Samantha Logan), for her part, returns to L.A. changed by her time in London and invigorated by a new project to honor her father’s legacy.

Spencer and Olivia try to reconnect while working through the changes the other person has gone through.

The cast also includes Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Cody Christian and Monét Mazur.

Ezra spoke about the relationship between Spencer and Olivia at TCA press tour in February. “They've had a significant amount of time apart and that changes both of them,” he said. “They've been on separate continents for a minute now. And so what we're gonna kick off with is both the two of them realizing just how much they've changed, just how different they are, and what this new version of Spencer and Olivia looks like with everything that's gone on in that interim time, which is very exciting. It gave Sam and I some really powerful stuff to play with, some really adult things to dive into, which was exciting.”

Ezra mentioned “a new pressure on what the future holds for them.”

Logan also mentioned both characters getting to know the newer version of the other one. “We've been wanting to see Olivia and Spencer together for a really long time, and it seemed that there was always something getting in the way,” she said. “And so we see them really just coming together in new versions of themselves…Ultimately we are gonna see their relationship really transform into something that we haven't seen before in a really beautiful way.”

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, showrunner executive producer, shared her aims for the show at press tour. “The goal was to take this story that was inspired by a real-life remarkable person, and to use it as a way to authentically portray our youth in America, and especially our Black youth in America, regardless of what neighborhood they come from, and what it takes to pursue what should feel like an unrealistic dream,” she said. “All of us are up here having pursued an unrealistic dream. And we got here, and so there was already a desire from all of us to authentically portray that to inspire the next generation.”

All-American spinoff All-American: Homecoming starts up following the season six finale of All-American.