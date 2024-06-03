‘All American’ Gets Season 7 on The CW

‘All American,’ now in its sixth season, was a part of The CW’s prior youth-skewing schedule.

The CW has ordered a seventh season of hit drama All American. There will be 13 episodes and they premiere in 2025.

The CW also ordered season 11 of magic competition series Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and a fourth season of Jesus Christ drama The Chosen. The latter debuts September 1.

“A strong fall is going to lead into an even stronger 2025 on The CW as new seasons of All American, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and The Chosen join NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football and basketball, Pac-12 football, Wild Cards, Superman & Lois, The Librarians, Inside the NFL, Sullivan’s Crossing and much more,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW. “Through six seasons, All American remains a top performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms. Penn & Teller: Fool Us continues to be appointment television for families over a decade into its run. And we are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Chosen and bring the latest season of this groundbreaking drama exclusively to broadcast audiences across the country.”

The season six finale of All American is set for July 15.

Each episode of Penn & Teller: Fool Us sees aspiring magicians perform their best trick to try and fool the magic-making duo.

The Chosen is set against the backdrop of Jewish oppression in first-century Israel. There are seven seasons.