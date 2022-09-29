Alisa Bowen Promoted To President of Disney Plus

The Walt Disney Co. named Alisa Brown president of Disney Plus as its adds its ad-supported tier.

Bowen had been executive VP of global business operations for Disney Streaming. In her new role, effective immediately, she will focus on innovation at Disney Plus. In addition to the new ad-supported tier, she will work with other Disney units to generate promotional support for Disney Plus and its programming slate.

Bowen will continue to report to Michael Paull, president, direct to consumer at Disney Media Entertainment & Distribution. Paull held the title of president of Disney Plus before being promoted earlier this year. Disney Plus regional leaders will report jointly to Bowen regional leadership at Disney.

“Alisa has been an indispensable member of our leadership team since the inception of Disney Plus,” said Paull. “She possesses a rare and valuable combination of deep institutional knowledge, forward-thinking innovation, and global vision rooted in a strong focus on our consumer, that is perfectly suited for this critical role, and I am confident that she will have an immediate and positive impact on the business.”

Since its’ launch in 2019, Disney Plus has acquired 152.1 million subscribers as of the end of the third quarter, operating in 154 markets worldwide.

Bowen joined Disney in 2017 as senior VP, digital media and chief technology officer of its international operations. Before Disney she was with News Corp. Australia.

“Disney Plus is a phenomenal growth story and has delighted fans around the world at tremendous scale. We have a best-in-class team behind this success and I'm excited to partner with them in this new role, as we drive the next phase of Disney Plus growth," said Bowen. "Our upcoming content is incredibly exciting, and we are committed to innovation to give our fans and subscribers the best possible experience, including more choice on how they can enjoy Disney Plus." ■