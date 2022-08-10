Disney Plus to Debut Ad-Supported Tier on December 8 (See the New Pricing Structure)

Disney said it will debut a partially ad-supported version of Disney Plus on December 8, giving it a standalone price of $7.99 a month vs. $10.99 for the premium tier with no commercials.

Currently, the standalone price for the only version of Disney Plus that's domestically available -- one without commercials -- is priced at $7.99. So agreeing to watch ads merely wards off a significant price spike for Disney Plus service.

Meanwhile, Disney Bundle pricing for a package that includes ad-supported iterations of Disney Plus, Hulu Basic and ESPN Plus will cost $12.99 a month vs. $19.99 a month for a package with no-ad versions of Disney Plus and Hulu.

Disney is joining rival SVOD companies, including HBO Max, which have expanded their customer bases by offering discounted tiers partially supported by ads. Netflix, meanwhile, just signed a deal with Microsoft to help it join the partially-ad-supported party next year.

Disney's new pricing structure is pasted below:

“With our new ad-supported Disney Plus offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.