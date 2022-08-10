Disney Grows Streaming Subscribers to 221 Million, Tying Netflix

The Walt Disney Co. said it had 221 million total streaming subscribers at the end of its third fiscal quarter, up 16.5 million from last quarter, and tying it with industry leader Netflix.

The company said it added 14.4 million Disney Plus subscribers in the quarter.

The gains contrasted to subscribers losses at Netflix, but Disney direct-to-consumer business recorded an operating loss of $1.061 billion, million up from $293 million a year ago and $887 million in the second quarter.

Direct-to-consumer revenues rose 19% to $5 billion from a year ago.

Disney Plus had 152.1 million subscribers, up from 137.7 million last quarter and up 31% from a year ago.

Domestic Disney subscribers rose to 44.5 million, up 100,000 from last quarter and up 17% from a year ago.

ESPN Plus had 22.8 million subscribers, up 500,000 from last quarter and up 53% from a year ago.

Hulu had 46.2 million subscribers, up from 45.6 million subscribers last quarter and up 8% from a year ago. It had 42.2 million SVOD only subscribers, up from 41.4 million last quarter and up 8% from a year ago. Hulu Plus Live TV had 4 million subscribers, down 100,000 form last quarter but up 8% from a year ago.

The company’s linear networks had operating income of $2.469 billion, up 13% from a year ago. Revenue rose 3% to $7.189 million.

Overall The Walt Disney Co.'s net income fell to $470 million, or 26 cents a share, from $901 million, or 49 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 26% to $21.5 billion.

“We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership, and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services. With 14.4 million Disney Plus subscribers added in the fiscal third quarter, we now have 221 million total subscriptions across our streaming offerings,” said Bob Chapek, CEO, The Walt Disney Company. “We continue to transform entertainment as we near our second century, with compelling new storytelling across our many platforms and unique immersive physical experiences that exceed guest expectations, all of which are reflected in our strong operating results this quarter.” ■