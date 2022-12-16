Alexi Hawley Drama 'The Recruit' on Netflix

Alexi Hawley series The Recruit, about a CIA lawyer who gets caught up in an international snafu in his first week on the job, premieres on Netflix December 16. There are eight episodes.

Noah Centineo plays CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in his first week at the CIA. He discovers a threatening letter by a former asset, who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

“Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA,” according to Netflix.

The series also stars Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh.

eOne produces the drama. Hawley and Centineo executive produce with Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky and Charlie Ebersol. Hawley is creator and showrunner.

Twin brother of Noah Hawley, creator of Fargo, Alexi Hawley is an executive producer on The Rookie. He created The Rookie: Feds with Terence Paul Winter.

A review of The Recruit in the Chicago Sun-Times said (opens in new tab), “Flashy, funny and action-packed, The Recruit is a slick confection that pulls off the difficult feat of juggling a multi-plot, twist-filled, globetrotting storyline that careens all over the place and yet is relatively easy and quite fun to follow.” ■