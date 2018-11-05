ABC Makes Full-Season Order for ‘The Rookie’

New ABC drama The Rookie has received a full-season order. The order increases the episode total from 13 to 20 for the season.

Nathan Fillion stars in the drama, about a rookie cop named John Nolan in the LAPD who is not of a typical rookie-cop age. As the department’s oldest rookie, Nolan struggles to keep up with the younger police and criminals, and seeks to show the bosses he’s not just a walking midlife crisis.

The Rookie airs 10 p.m. ET on Tuesdays.

The show debuted Oct. 16. It is averaging 8.3 million total viewers and a 1.5 in the adults 18-49 demo.

Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin and Mercedes Mason are also in the cast.

The Rookie is a co-production between Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg and Bill Norcross are executive producers as well.