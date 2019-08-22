Ajmal Joins Fandom as Technology, Product Head

Entertainment platform Fandom said it named Adil Ajmal as chief technology and product officer.

Ajmal had been CTO at online mortgage company LendingHome and will be responsible for leading all technology, product and data functions at Fandom and its network of properties. He will focus on increasing fan engagement and the development of new subscription product, gaming tools and data services.

“Fandom is changing the way people connect with the games, films and shows they love," said Fandom CEO Perkins Miller. "With 200 million users around the world, we’re innovating our tools and platforms every day to find new ways to honor every form of fandom. Adil will be instrumental in scaling our tech and data platform as well as refining our product vision. He will further cement Fandom as the go-to resource for fans and business partners.”

Ajmal, who reports to Miller, was with Posterous (which was acquired by Twitter), TenMarks Education (acquired by Amazon) and Homestead Technologies (acquired by Intuit) before joining LendingHome.

“As a huge sci-fi fan, and someone who consumes way more content than I probably should, I'm extremely excited to join the Fandom team and work on a product that I, along with millions of other fans, enjoy every day,” Ajmal said. “In this new role, I am eager to develop new models and innovative new product offerings that will deepen fan engagement across Fandom's platforms."