‘African Royale’, About Nigerian Princess in Los Angeles, Bows on Africa Channel Oct. 19

African Royale, about a Nigerian princess finding her way in Los Angeles, debuts on The Africa Channel October 19. The show stars Abimbola Fernandez, who has the title of Her Imperial Highness. She is the child of African diamond, oil and gold tycoon Deinde Fernandez and Aduke Fernandez, both of whom are deceased.

Abimbola grew up in New York, when her father was a United Nations ambassador, along with France and Scotland. She has visited her father’s homeland of Nigeria frequently. Her late mother was American.

In the show, Fernandez is in a new penthouse in downtown Los Angeles. “I’m trying my best to embrace this new place I now call home. I’m dealing with all of this [bleep], while trying to preserve my family’s legacy and make something of myself,” she said in the trailer. “This is my story.”

One matter she’s dealing with is “fighting fiduciary predators who have been stealing from my family,” Fernandez told B+C.

She described her late father as “extremely loving” and “extremely caring,” and as a savvy businessman.

A singer, Fernandez’s friends in Los Angeles include actress Akera Lewis, spiritual coach Maryanna “M” Nagle, agent Tiara Teruel and rock musician Myke Terry.

TAC Studios produces the show.

The Africa Channel features programming that highlights the people of Africa and their unique stories.