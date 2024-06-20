‘Our America: In the Black’ Back on ABC-Owned Stations’ Digital Platforms
Arlan Hamilton chats with guests about financial health and wellness
Our America: In the Black, a series from ABC Owned Television Stations, returns Thursday, June 20 with the nine-part Conversations With Arlan Hamilton. An entrepreneur and author, Hamilton focuses on financial health and wellness. Each episode features a discussion with guests from business, entertainment and technology, who share stories and insights on financial health.
The first episode is available on the ABC-owned stations’ streaming and digital platforms and on ABC News Live. It features entrepreneur Rachel Rodgers, founder of Hello Seven, which coaches minorities on building wealth.
The second offers a chat with Lauren Chan, who the ABC station group calls “a size-inclusion activist” who founded the plus-size fashion company Henning.
The third features Holly Levow, co-founder of production companies Equitas Entertainment Partners and Catalyst Studios.
Other guests are Dean Forbes, Suneera Madhani, Teri Ijeoma, Crystal Alonzo, Bridgid Coulter Cheadle and Lamar and Ronnie Tyler.
Our America: In The Black — Conversations With Arlan Hamilton is executive produced by Nzinga Blake, executive producer, Race & Culture, ABC Owned Television Stations.
The first installment of Our America: In the Black debuted earlier this year and featured Microsoft Philanthropies specialist Darrell Booker.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
ABC’s owned stations include KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago, WABC New York and WPVI Philadelphia.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the L.A. Times and New York magazine.