ABC Owned Stations’ Next ‘Our America’ Special Premieres February 3

ABC Owned Television Stations debuts Our America: In the Black Saturday, February 3. The documentary special chronicles the efforts of Microsoft Philanthropies specialist Darrell Booker in his national quest to raise awareness about building financial health and wellness in the Black community. The series sees Booker explore how technology can be a great equalizer to mitigate disparities while engaging with individuals who are working toward financial literacy programs that lead to economic mobility and generational wealth creation.

Microsoft Corporation is a sponsor of In the Black.

The documentary focuses on the stories of three individuals at different stages of their financial journey. One sees Booker visit Los Angeles to meet with Hannah, a foster care youth who dreams of attending Howard University. The episode features Phylicia Rashad, dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard. Booker also visits New York to talk about the non-profit RISE, which educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations; and Atlanta to highlight RICE, the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs.

The special premieres February 3 on WPVI Philadelphia, KABC Los Angeles, KGO San Francisco, KTRK Houston and KFSN Fresno. On February 4, it is on WTVD Raleigh-Durham and WLS Chicago. February 5, it debuts on ABC Localish. February 10 has it on ABC New York.

Our America: In the Black is executive produced by Nzinga Blake, executive producer, Race & Culture, ABC Owned Television Stations; and produced by Luke Richards, senior manager, Content Development, ABC Owned Television Stations; Shako Liu, senior producer, ABC Owned Television Stations; and John Garcia, producer-editor, Content Development, ABC Owned Television Stations.

In the Black streams on Hulu’s Black Stories Always hub and on the owned stations’ streaming and digital platforms.

Previous Our America specials were Indigenous and Urban, Equity Report and Trouble on Tap.