ABC-Owned Stations Debut Second Part of ‘Our America: Trouble on Tap’

The second part of the series Our America: Trouble on Tap premieres Saturday, September 30 on various ABC-owned stations. There are three parts and the second one is entitled “America’s Lead Problem.” The docuseries comes from ABC’s owned stations, ABC News and National Geographic.

The episode examines the lasting impact of the use of lead pipes and the water infrastructure in America. Lead-based pipes are still being used to transport water to millions of homes, the producers say, nearly 40 years after being banned as a plumbing material by the federal government.

The special is on KGO San Francisco, KABC Los Angeles, KFSN Fresno and WLS Chicago September 30, and on KTRK Houston on Sunday, October 1. It is on ABC Localish October 2 and WTVD Raleigh-Durham October 8, then WPVI Philadelphia October 22 and WABC New York November 5.

It airs on ABC Owned Television Stations’ streaming and digital platforms in addition to being on linear TV.

Our America: Trouble on Tap utilizes data from the ABC station group’s data-journalism unit to examine how the effects of environmental pollution, climate change and aging infrastructure are eroding the availability of free potable drinking water.

The first episode is entitled “Life with Forever Chemicals” and looks at per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination in North Carolina. The third episode, “Drilling into California’s Water Crisis,” will focus on the effects of drought in the state and premieres later this fall.

Our America: Trouble on Tap is produced in partnership with Tracy J. Wholf, coordinating producer of the climate unit at ABC News, and Justin Allen, executive producer with ABC Owned Television Stations and National Geographic.

Previous Our America specials include Indigenous and Urban and Equity Report.