The Africa Channel Promotes Liberty & Justice Swimwear Line

The Africa Channel is promoting Liberty & Justice, the first Made In Africa swimwear line.

Liberty & Justice, features classic African prints in its designs, earlier this year had its product go on sale at Target stores.

The promotion comes during Black Business Month and is part of the TAC365 initiative announced at The Africa Channel’s upfront presentation.

TAC365 is a series of seasonal opportunities for brands to join the network in highlighting holidays and cultural moments including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month, Africa Day and Juneteenth.

For the promotion The Africa Channel provided a video crew to cover LIberty & Justice’s fashion show during Swim Week in South Beach.

The channel produced a three-minute video that includes interviews with Sean Combs’ twin daughters, Jesse and D’Lila Combs, who modeled the swimwear, actor and singer Quincy Brown and LIberty & Justice founders Chid LIberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty.

The video is running on The Africa Channel during promotional time.

In addition to the video The Africa Channel sponsored a dinner for Liberty & Justice at Soho House inSouth Beach before the Swim Week fashion show.