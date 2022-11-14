Advertisers Spending More on CTV But Unified View Remains Elusive

While 80% of the advertisers surveyed by Innovid said they have increased spending on converged TV and connected TV, 92% said it is important to get a unified view of reach and performance across linear TV, CTV and digital video.

Having a unified view of their TV campaigns would give marketers improved ad relevance and deeper engagement by improving cross-platform personalization and creative performance, according to Innovid’s report The Great Unification of Converged TV.

Preventing advertisers from getting the unified view they want are problems with data ownership, inconsistent measurement, walled gardens and siloed teams.

Also: Verizon Using Innovid's New Tools To Optimize Ad Creative on CTV

When asked what they needed to improve the performance of their converged TV campaigns, 66% of respondents said “consolidated tech” to streamline and automate ad delivery and measurement.

The metrics that matter to advertisers when looking at converged tv are online outcomes, unique reach, frequency and offline outcomes.

“Succeeding in an agile, always-on market means continuously and quickly adapting and scaling media and creative strategies for reach, performance, and personalization. That’s why, with a cross-platform, unified view, KPIs are all the more meaningful and actionable — from in-flight changes to creatives and continuous refinement of the converged TV media mix,” the report said.

At this stage, a converged TV market presents advertisers with challenges including viewership fragmentation, a need for creative personalization and inconsistent measurement.

Identity resolution was also noted as a challenge. “Reconciling IDs across digital and linear TV environments is not only the “connective tissue” of converged TV, it also empowers advertisers to tell personalized stories, avoid creative oversaturation, better understand the customer journey, and unlock walled gardens,” the report said.

Ultimately, when they can achieve a unified view of converged TV, advertisers say they’ll be able to optimize cross-platform media and creative more often.

“The TV experience is being reimagined,” Innovid CMO Stephanie Geno said. “As content and consumption offerings evolve to meet the needs of modern viewers, brands and agencies are challenged by a fragmented media landscape — one that is no longer bound by time, platforms, locations or devices. To truly thrive in this ‘converged TV’ market — which encompasses linear, CTV, and digital video — marketers need a unified view of advertising and audiences. Not only to understand how cross-platform campaigns are really working, but also to uncover actionable insights to reach and engage with the right consumers where they are.” ■