Adventure Network Roam Launches TV Channel

Adventure network Roam said it has launched Roam TV as a video channel on its newly designed website.

Roam TV will feature short videos showing feats of human endurance, exploration in inspiring destination, athletic prowess and cultural diversity. Most videos are supported by pre-roll ads, interstitials and video-player skin takeovers. Eventually Roam TV will include full-length TV episodes and feature length films.

Roam videos have been available via the web and have been shared through social media.

“Roam’s mobile-first content appeals to the millions of young people who identify with adventure," said Christopher Jerard, founder and CEO of Roam."In just over a year, the site has amassed a following of more than 2 million who have consumed more than 120,000 hours of video in over 100 million views. Moreover, many of Roam’s videos have racked up millions of views on Facebook and Instagram. Our GenZ and Millennial audience rallies around adventure with purpose giving potential advertisers a highly sustainable marketplace for goods and services sought by this otherwise hard-to-reach audience.”

Among the original videos serials to be featured on Roam TV will be Cory Richard’s attempt to climb a new route on the North side of Everest. Sasha DiGiulian will host a regular show tracking the exploits of the world’s other great mountain climbers. The documentary Ice & Palms shows ski mountaineers Jochen Mesle and Max Kroneck complete their dream journey of biking across the Alps, hauling their skis and gear the entire way. And an exclusive interview with Alex Honnold, the first to climb Yosemite’s 3,200-foot El Capitan without ropes, and subject of Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s award winning Free Solo.

Chin recently signed on as chief creative officer of Roam.

Based in Boulder, Colo., Roam is backed by Shari Redstone’s Advancit Capital, SUSA, Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo and Dick Parsons’ Imagination Capital.