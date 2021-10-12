Adult Swim Sets Virtual Festival for Nov. 12-13 on YouTube
Panels will feature ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Squidbillies’ and ‘Aqua Teen Number Force’
Adult Swim said it will run its Adult Swim Festival as a virtual event streaming Nov. 12 and 13 on the Adult Swim YouTube Channel.
Last year’s virtual event drew 10 million views.
Panels at the event will feature Adult Swim classics like Rick and Morty, Squidbillies, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and upcoming new series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Smiling Friends.
The festival will also feature performances by Lil Baby, Karol G with 21 Savage, Flying Lotus, Alessia Cara, Angel Olsen, Joe Pera, DAWN, Moor Mother and Jo Firestone.
Sponsors of the festival include Simple Mobile, Voodoo Ranger and Wrangler.
Festival merchandise is available globally on the Adult Swim Festival website and will include Adult Swim Festival T-shirts, zip-up sweatshirts, bomber jackets, Nalgene water bottles and corduroy hats, as well as limited edition Space Ghost Coast to Coast t-shirts. Visitors can also get a chance to win a custom Rick and Morty pinball machine.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
