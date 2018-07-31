Adobe Adds LiveRamp Matches to Advanced TV Advertising

LiveRamp and Adobe have made a deal integrating LiveRamp’s IdentityLink across Adobe’s Advertising Manager, enabling addressable TV advertising using first or third party data.

The agreement is the latest to marry a data provider with a platform enabling advanced TV advertising and measurement.

Adobe and LiveRamp say their arrangement enhances people-based marketing and measurement capabilities and complements Adobe’s existing TV capabilities.

“Since announcing IdentityLink for TV in March, we have continued to prioritize the transformation of the $224B television industry, helping brands, agencies, programmers and technology platforms execute people-based marketing at scale,” said Allison Metcalfe, general manager of TV at LiveRamp. “Our partnership with Adobe fortifies that approach, and helps ensure consumers are tuning in – not tuning out – to meaningful messages and experiences with brands they know and love.”

Adobe Advertising Cloud provides buyers with access to inventory and enabling advanced targeting and measurement for billions of ad impressions monthly. A buy can input a target audience to LiveRamp from Adobe and get anonymized matches at sale across addressable TV, national linear TV, video on demand, over-the-top video and connected TV.

“The TV landscape is at a watershed moment, created by the convergence of digital and the cord-cutter or cord-never generation. To stay relevant as the industry evolves, digital and TV must work together to create seamlessly-executed omnichannel marketing,” said Todd Gordon, director, programmatic TV at Adobe. “We are excited to work with LiveRamp to bring omnichannel people-based marketing to our customers, so they can deliver personalized marketing experiences that inform and inspire consumers.”