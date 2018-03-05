LiveRamp’s IdentityLink Set to Enter TV Advertising Market

LiveRamp said its IdentityLink platform is available to be used for television ad campaigns, allowing agencies, programmers and marketers to execute people-based campaigns that are coordinated across digital and traditional channels.

“IdentityLink has already transformed marketing in digital channels, allowing our customers to leverage the power of identity resolution to create more relevant interactions with consumers,” said Allison Metcalfe, general manager of TV at LiveRamp. “We’re excited to bring these same capabilities to the world of television - including addressable TV, OTT services, connected TV, TV everywhere, video on demand and audience-based buying for linear television.”

LiveRamp, a division of Acxiom, transforms the technology platforms used by clients into people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing.

“As content consumption and viewing behavior continues to evolve, it is more important than ever to know the viewers, understand the household, and be able to deliver against our partners’ goals of targeting, effectiveness, and measured outcomes,” said Robert Schroko, vice president of data strategy at A+E. “As viewership on connected TVs and apps continues to grow at exponential rates, A+E Networks needs to be able to capitalize on the full reach of our content and the aggregate audiences across platforms, regardless of how a viewer is choosing to engage with us. LiveRamp is well-positioned to help solve for this with its identity solutions, platform integrations, and the ability to solve for attribution.”