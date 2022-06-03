Adam Sandler Film ‘Hustle’ in Theaters, Arrives on Netflix June 8
By Michael Malone published
Sandler plays a basketball scout searching worldwide for the next phenom
Hustle, an Adam Sandler movie that sees him play a basketball scout, premieres in “select theaters,” according to Netflix, June 3, and then on the streamer June 8. Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, who scouts for the Philadelphia 76ers. Juancho Hernangómez, an NBA player, portrays Bo, a talented but troubled player in Spain that Sugerman brings to the U.S.
“After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval,” goes the movie’s description. “Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”
Rated R, the movie is a mix of comedy and drama. Jeremiah Zagar directs.
Also in the cast are Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull and Robert Duvall.
LeBron James and Maverick Carter are producers, and the executive producers are Taylor Materne, Will Fetters, Judit Maull, Dave Meyers, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Barry Bernardi and Kevin Grady.
Sandler’s Netflix films include Uncut Gems, Hubie Halloween and Murder Mystery. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
