Netflix, Adam Sandler Pair Up on Four More Films

Netflix and Adam Sandler have agreed to a deal involving four more movies for Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions outfit. Sandler’s Murder Mystery movie debuted in August.

“Our members love all things Sandler,” said Netflix. “They have spent a whopping two billion hours watching his films since 2015 -- the year that The Ridiculous 6 premiered -- proving there’s no such thing as too much Sandler.”

Sandler starred in the drama movie Uncut Gems, which debuted on Netflix outside the U.S. Jan. 31.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Later this year, Sandler will star in the Netflix family film Hubie Halloween along with Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows and Noah Schnapp.

Other Sandler movies on Netflix include The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and The Week Of, and the Sandler stand-up special 100% Fresh also appeared on the streaming platform. Netflix said it was the first Sandler stand-up special in 22 years.

Sandler’s other movies include You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Billy Madison, Big Daddy and The Waterboy.

The comedian got his start on Saturday Night Live.