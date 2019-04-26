Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston in Netlflix Film ‘Murder Mystery’

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston star in the comedy film Murder Mystery, which premieres on Netflix June 14. Sandler plays a New York City police officer who takes his wife, played by Aniston, on a trip to Europe. A chance meeting on the flight sees the pair invited to a family gathering on the yacht of a billionaire. When the rich man is murdered, Sandler’s and Aniston’s characters become suspects.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YEVQDr2f3Q[/embed]

Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Terence Stamp are also in the cast.

Kyle Newacheck directed the movie.

Sandler and Aniston appeared in the romantic comedy film Just Go With It in 2011.