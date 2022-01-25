‘Ada Twist, Scientist’ Starts Season Two on Netflix

Season two of Ada Twist, Scientist starts on Netflix January 25. The children’s animated show details the ventures of 8-year old Ada, an aspiring scientist driven by her curiosity. There are six new episodes.

“With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what... it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place,” said Netflix.

Ada Twist, Scientist comes from Laughing Wild, Higher Ground and Wonder Worldwide. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are behind Higher Ground.

Amanda Christine voices Ada. Candace Kozak voices Rosie and Nicholas Crovetti handles Iggy. Taye Diggs voices Ada’s father and Susan Kelechi Watson her mother.

“If your kid has any interest in science, this show should give them the impetus to look into some of the experiments that Ada and her friends are doing,” read a Decider review.

Andrea Beaty authors the book franchise that inspired the TV series. ■