Netflix Leads NAACP Image Awards TV Nominations

Netflix secured the most 2022 NAACP Image Awards nominations in the television category, the civil rights organization announced Tuesday.

Netflix topped all networks and streaming services in the television category with 27 nominations, followed by HBO/HBO Max. HBO’s Insecure, which finished its fifth and final season last month, was the most nominated series with 12, according to the NAACP.

Overall Netflix drew 52 nominations in the television and film categories, with its western-themed series The Harder They Fall drawing the most nominations of any film with 12, according to the organization. The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color.

The winners of the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards will be revealed during a Feb. 26 virtual ceremony on BET hosted by Anthony Anderson.

The NAACP Image Awards nominations in the television and streaming categories are as follows:

Outstanding Comedy Series

`black-ish (ABC)

Harlem (Amazon Studios)

Insecure (HBO)

Run the World (Starz)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - `black-ish (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer - The Neighborhood (CBS)

Don Cheadle - Black Monday (Showtime)

Elisha 'EJ' Williams - The Wonder Years (ABC)

Jay Ellis - Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)

Loretta Devine - Family Reunion (Netflix)

Regina Hall - Black Monday (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross - `black-ish (ABC)

Yvonne Orji - Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Deon Cole - `black-ish (ABC)

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kendrick Sampson - Insecure (HBO)

Laurence Fishburne - `black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales - Insecure (HBO)

Jenifer Lewis - `black-ish (ABC)

Marsai Martin - `black-ish (ABC)

Natasha Rothwell - Insecure (HBO)

Wanda Sykes - The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1 (FOX)

All American (The CW)

Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Pose (FX Network)

Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter - Pose (FX Network)

Damson Idris - Snowfall (FX Network)

Forest Whitaker - Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe - Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sterling K. Brown - This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett - 9-1-1 (FOX)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner - Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Octavia Spencer - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah - The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley - Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert - The Chi (Showtime)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith - Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Daniel Ezra - All American (The CW)

Giancarlo Esposito - Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Joe Morton - Our Kind of People (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard - SEE (Apple TV+)

Bianca Lawson - Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Chandra Wilson - Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson - This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White - (Netflix)

Genius: Aretha - (National Geographic)

Love Life - (HBO Max)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia - (Lifetime)

The Underground Railroad - (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie - Solos (Amazon Studios)

Jaden Michael - Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

Kevin Hart - True Story (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes - True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper - Love Life (HBO Max)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel - Clickbait (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Danielle Brooks - Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Jodie Turner-Smith - Anne Boleyn (AMC+)

Taraji P. Henson - Annie Live! (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance - Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Keith David - Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

Tituss Burgess - Annie Live! (NBC)

Will Catlett - True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper - The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose - Maid (Netflix)

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO)

Pauletta Washington - Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Regina Hall - Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Sheila Atim - The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre (NBC)

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

Soul of A Nation (ABC)

The Reidout (MSNBC)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

The Voice (NBC)

Wild 'n Out (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BET Awards 2021 (BET)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Studios)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Karma's World (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah "Lay Lay" High - That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

Celina Smith - Annie Live! (NBC)

Elisha 'EJ' Williams - The Wonder Years (ABC)

Eris Baker - This Is Us (NBC)

Miles Brown - `black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid - The Reidout (MSNBC)

Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez - Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins - The Real (Syndicated)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith - Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

LeBron James - The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro - America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Amber Ruffin - The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Cedric The Entertainer – 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)

Iyanla Vanzant - Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani "La La" Anthony - The Chi (Showtime)

Christina Elmore - Insecure (HBO)

Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Erika Alexander - Run the World (Starz)

Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz (Kweli TV)

Super Sema (YouTube Originals)

We The People (Netflix)

Yasuke (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett - Malika: The Lion Queen (FOX)

Billy Porter - Fairfax (Amazon Studios)

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges - Karma's World (Netflix)

Cree Summer - Rugrats (Nickelodeon)

Keke Palmer - Big Mouth (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Dark Humor (Comedy Central / YouTube)

Della Mae (AspireTV)

The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator (Disney+)

Two Sides: Unfaithful (Snapchat)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special - Reality/Nonfiction

Life By The Horns (Snapchat)

Memory Builds The Monument (Fifth Ward CRC)

Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films (BET)

Through Our Eyes: Shelter (HBO Max)

Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day (Paramount+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams - Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

Cierra Glaude - Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Deborah Riley Draper - The Legacy of Black Wall Street (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Halcyon Person - Karma's World (Netflix)

Quyen Tran - Maid (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free (PBS)

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix)

Insecure Documentary (HBO)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black - Ted Lasso - "Do the Right-est Thing" (Apple TV+)

Issa Rae - Insecure -"Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!" (HBO)

Leann Bowen - Ted Lasso - "Lavender" (Apple TV+)

Maya Erskine - Pen15 - "Blue in Green" (Hulu)

Temi Wilkey - Sex Education - "Episode #3.6" (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire - Evil - "C Is For Cop" (Paramount+)

Davita Scarlett - The Good Fight - "And the Firm Had Two Partners…" (Paramount+)

Malcolm Spellman - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - "New World Order" (Disney+)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll - All American - "Homecoming" (The CW)

Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy - Pose - "Series Finale" (FX Network)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams - Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime Movie Network)

Mario Miscione , Marcella Ochoa - Madres (Amazon Studios)

Monique N. Matthew - A Holiday In Harlem (Hallmark Channel)

Sameer Gardezi - Hot Mess Holiday (Comedy Central)

Sherman Payne - Black As Night (Amazon Studios)