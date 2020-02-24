ABC, Netflix Top NAACP Image Awards

Broadcast network ABC and streaming service Netflix were the big winners in the television category during Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards presentation.

ABC won seven Image Awards, which honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film. Netflix finished second with six awards, while OWN and Facebook Watch also won multiple Image Awards.

ABC’s comedy series black-ish won six Image Awards, including a best comedy series statuette. OWN’s Greenleaf (pictured) was the top choice in the drama series category.

BET aired live the NAACP Image Awards for the first time. The event was also simulcast on such networks as CMT, VH1, MTV, Comedy Central and Logo.

The 51st NAACP Image Awards winners in the television category are as follows:

Outstanding Comedy Series

"black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross -- "black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson -- "black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin -- "black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole -- "black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

"Greenleaf" (OWN)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett -- "9-1-1" (FOX)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick -- "Power" (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Harold Perrineau -- "Claws" (TNT)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield -- "Greenleaf" (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Jharrel Jerome -- "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash -- "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

"Unsung" (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

"Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

"Rhythm + Flow" (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

"Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé" (Netflix)

Outstanding Children's Program

"Family Reunion" (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin -- "black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) -- Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith -- "Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) -- Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey -- "Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Kelly Rowland -- "American Soul" (BET Networks)