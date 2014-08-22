ABC Shoots Pilot of Tyra Banks-Led Panel Talker

Chrissy Teigen is in the running to join Tyra Banks as one of the hosts of Disney-ABC’s new panel talk show, tentatively titled The Fab. ABC shot the show's pilot earlier this summer, according to sources.

Teigen, Sports Illustrated model and wife of singer John Legend, has guest-hosted both Disney-ABC's Live with Kelly & Michael and ABC's The View. OK Magazine, which first reported this story, also said Nicole Richie participated in the pilot, but that could not be confirmed. A spokeswoman for Disney-ABC Domestic Television Distribution had no comment.

Banks hosted her own Warner Bros.-produced syndicated talk show from 2005-2010. In May, Banks signed a deal with Disney to host and executive produce a new talk show. Disney-ABC DTD will distribute while Disney-ABC's Summerdale Productions will produce.

Panel talk shows are one of daytime’s big trends right now, with ABC’s The View in the midst of recasting two or three of its panelists, and Warner Bros.’ prepping to debut The Real, which has five hosts. In addition, ABC has food-oriented panel talker, The Chew, starring Carla Hall, Mario Batali, Michael Symons, Daphne Oz and Clinton Kelly, and CBS offers The Talk, starring Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood. Like those shows, sources expect Banks' new show to be composed of four or five women.