Disney-ABC Launching Syndicated Talker With Tyra Banks for 2015

Tyra Banks will return for a second go-round in the syndicated talk show circuit.

Disney-ABC announced Friday that it will launch a new syndicated daytime talk show hosted and executive produced by Banks in 2015. It will be produced by Disney-ABC’s Summerdale Prods. and distributed by Disney-ABC Domestic Television.

Airing from Los Angeles, the yet-to-be-named talker will focus on lifestyle topic including fashion, beauty and empowerment.

Banks previously fronted Telepictures’ The Tyra Banks Show from 2005-2010.

"Tyra is truly unique in that she is both aspirational and extremely relatable to women of all ages," said Lisa Hackner, executive VP, daytime & syndicated programming, ABC Entertainment Group. "With an extraordinary social media following and legions of fans built over her years on television, Tyra is more relevant than ever. She is the ideal personality to infuse lifestyle content with fresh energy, humor, and the practical information the daytime audience craves."