ABC Shares Fall Schedule

ABC has divulged its fall schedule, which starts Sept. 18 and features five new series.



The season starts with Dancing With the Stars Monday the 18th. New series The Good Doctor, from executive producer David Shore and starring Freddie Highmore as a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, starts Monday the 25th.



Wednesday, Sept. 27 is the season start for comedies The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family and American Housewife, the latter trying out a new night. Drama Designated Survivor has its season two premiere at 10 that night.



Thursday, Sept. 28 is the season 14 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, followed by the start of How to Get Away With Murder.



Friday, Sept. 29 is the series premiere for Marvel’s Inhumans, based on the comic book characters.



Sunday, Oct. 1 is the season two premiere of The Toy Box, followed by Shark Tank and new drama Ten Days in the Valley, starring Kyra Sedgwick as a TV producer whose young daughter goes missing.



Tuesday, Oct. 3 offers the season premieres of comedies The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, black-ish and The Mayor, starring Brandon Micheal Hall as a rapper who runs for office as a publicity stunt, and wins. That’s followed by Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, as the former The Gospel of Kevin is now known. That stars Jason Ritter as a self-absorbed man on a downward spiral who’s presented with a mission to save the world.



Thursday, Oct. 5 offers the debut of Scandal’s season seven.



Friday, Oct. 6 has Once Upon a Time’s season debut.



Sunday, Oct. 8 has To Tell the Truth.



Season 28 of America’s Funniest Home Videos starts up Sunday, Nov. 26.