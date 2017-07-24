Chris Harrison Returns as ‘Miss America’ Host on ABC

Chris Harrison, host of ABC franchise The Bachelor, will return as host of the 2018 Miss America Competition. Joining Harrison as co-host is Sage Steele, ESPN personality. The show airs live on ABC from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City Sept. 10.



“Chris Harrison has been a part of our Miss America family for almost a decade,” said Sam Haskell, executive chairman and CEO of the Miss America Organization. “We are thrilled to have him host his ninth Miss America telecast, as he is both a great friend and one of our most stalwart ambassadors!”



It’s Harrison’s ninth time hosting the show. In 2015, Harrison was named host of the nationally syndicated game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. His other hosting credits include Emmys Red Carpet Live at the 2012 Primetime Emmys and ABC’s 2011 American Music Awards Red Carpet live television coverage.



“I’m extremely happy to be sharing the hosting duties once again with my friend Sage Steele,” he said. “Sage is a true professional whose quick wit and charisma lights up the stage and the show.”



Steele is host on SportsCenter on the Road and anchor on SportsCenter: AM. It’s her second time as co-host.



“I can honestly say that co-hosting Miss America last year was one of the most memorable events I’ve been a part of in my 22 years in this business,” said Steele. “These young women are so inspirational to millions across the country, including my own daughters, and yours truly! I can’t wait to reunite with my friend Chris Harrison and the entire team in Atlantic City!”