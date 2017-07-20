Ryan Seacrest on Board to Host ABC’s ‘American Idol’

Ryan Seacrest will host American Idol when it returns on ABC, just as he did when it aired on Fox. Seacrest broke the news on morning show Live With Kelly and Ryan Thursday.

“We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Ryan at the helm,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “So much of American Idol’s overwhelming success can be attributed to Ryan, whose larger-than-life personality and laudable dedication to creating quality entertainment has made him a true master of his craft. His talent is limitless, and I can’t think of a more appropriate person to honor the Idol legacy as it takes on new life than the man who has been there through it all.”

The show is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin along with co-executive producer, Megan Wolflick. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.

“American Idol has always been about the contestants and the music, and we couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter–first with the incredibly talented new judge, Katy Perry, and now our own series icon, Ryan Seacrest,” said Kinane. “We’re delighted that he’s joining us and ABC as we set out to uncover the amazing talent America has to offer.”

Idol auditions start Aug. 17.

“It’s genuinely hard to put into words what American Idol means to me,” said Seacrest. “I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney|ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for Idol, and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it–especially Idol’s best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent.”