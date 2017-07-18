Disney Plans Post-‘Descendants’ Sequel Special on ABC

Disney plans to air a half-hour primetime special on ABC following the premiere of Descendants 2.

The made-for-TV movie, a sequel to the popular Descendants, will be simulcast on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime, Lifetime Movies and the Disney-branded app July 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

The post-film special, Descendants 2: ABC After-Party, airs at 10:30 p.m.

After-Party features the film’s stars—Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and China Anne McClain, plus director Kenny Ortega—as they serve as grand marshals at Disneyland’s Main Street parade and meet fans at a red carpet event.

Descendants originally aired in 2015 and reached more than 100 million viewers worldwide.