ABC Renews Five Scripted Series

‘Big Sky’, ‘A Million Little Things’, ‘The Conners’, ‘Home Economics’ and ‘Wonder Years’ coming back
ABC has renewed dramas Big Sky and A Million Little Things, and comedies The Conners, Home Economics and The Wonder Years. Big Sky gets season three, A Million Little Things will see season five, The Conners reaches season five, Home Economics goes for season three, and The Wonder Years gets a second season.
20th Television produces Big Sky in association with A+E Studios. Kylie Bunbery and Katheryn Winnick star in the David E. Kelley show. Jensen Ackles joins the cast in season three and Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been upped to series regular.
ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment produce A Million Little Things. David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller are in the cast.
The Conners comes from Werner Entertainment. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert are in the cast.
Home Economics comes from Lionsgate and ABC Signature. Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Tatro are in the cast.
The Wonder Years comes from 20th Television, a reboot of the late ‘80s sitcom. Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh are in the cast, and Don Cheadle narrates.
Dramas Queens and Promised Land were canceled earlier in the week.
ABC presents its upfront show in New York May 17. ■
