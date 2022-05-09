‘Queens,’ ‘Promised Land’ Won’t See Season Two on ABC

Rookie dramas Queens and Promised Land will not see second seasons on ABC. Queens is about a girl group from the ‘90s that reunites when the women are in their 40s. Promised Land is about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power while making wine in Sonoma Valley.

Queens debuted October 19. Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy are in the cast, playing members of the hip-hop group Nasty Bitches. The finale ran February 15, with the group set to be inducted into the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame, but feeling the void of Brianna’s absence. Eve played Brianna, and departed the show for maternity leave late in 2021.

Promised Land debuted January 24. Matt Lopez created the show, which shifted to Hulu in February and had its season finale March 29.

The cast features John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa and Mariel Molino.

Adam Kolbrenner, Maggie Malina and Michael Cuesta executive produce Promised Land along with Lopez.

“This is a story about love, hope, ambition, power and the beauty—and cost— of pursuing the American Dream,” said Lopez at a press event before the premiere.

The broadcast networks show off their new stuff during Upfront Week starting May 16. ■