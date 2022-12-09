ABC Pulls ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ Amidst Nick Carter Allegations
Woman said rape occurred after 2001 concert
ABC will not air A Very Backstreet Holiday December 14, with allegations surfacing December 8 that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl in 2001.
Shannon “Shay” Ruth, filed a sexual battery suit in Las Vegas accusing Carter of raping her in February 2001 following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma. Ruth has autism and cerebral palsy.
In a statement shared with NBC News (opens in new tab), Carter attorney Michael Holtz called the allegations "legally meritless" and "entirely untrue."
Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson are the Backstreet Boys.
The hour-long special, produced by Film 45 Live, was to feature the band singing songs from their new holiday album, along with classic Backstreet Boys songs. “It will be a joyful night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the holiday season together,” ABC said when the special was announced.
ABC will run comedy repeats in place of the Backstreet Boys special. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.