ABC Pulls ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ Amidst Nick Carter Allegations

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs at the “Jingle Ball 2022” concert in Detroit.

ABC will not air A Very Backstreet Holiday December 14, with allegations surfacing December 8 that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl in 2001.

Shannon “Shay” Ruth, filed a sexual battery suit in Las Vegas accusing Carter of raping her in February 2001 following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma. Ruth has autism and cerebral palsy.

In a statement shared with NBC News (opens in new tab), Carter attorney Michael Holtz called the allegations "legally meritless" and "entirely untrue."

Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson are the Backstreet Boys.

The hour-long special, produced by Film 45 Live, was to feature the band singing songs from their new holiday album, along with classic Backstreet Boys songs. “It will be a joyful night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the holiday season together,” ABC said when the special was announced.

ABC will run comedy repeats in place of the Backstreet Boys special. ■