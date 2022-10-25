Backstreet Boys, John Legend Liven Up ABC Holiday Plans
‘Backstreet Holiday’ and Legend’s ‘Finding Harmony’ on December 14
ABC has shared its holiday programming lineup, which includes the Backstreet Boys-backed A Very Backstreet Holiday and the John Legend project Finding Harmony, among other specials, movies and Christmas classics.
Mickey Saves Christmas, a new stop-motion special, is on Sunday, November 27, along with Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.
November 28 is the season premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight. November 29, Diane Sawyer hosts special Love Actually: 20 Years Later.
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town and CMA Country Christmas are on Thursday, December 1.
Holiday specials for gamers Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid are on December 6, and holiday episodes for The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary and Home Economics.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen II has its broadcast premiere Thursday, December 8.
On December 13, Disney Prep & Landing and Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice are on.
A Very Backstreet Holiday and Finding Harmony are on December 14. The Backstreet Boys perform songs from a new holiday album, along with classic hits. Finding Harmony features chorus director David Brown leading a chorus in John Legend’s hometown of Springfield, Ohio.
Toy Story That Time Forgot and Shrek the Halls are on ABC December 20. Movie Home Alone is on December 24, and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is on December 25.
The Year: 2022 happens Monday, December 26, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest happens Saturday, December 31. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
