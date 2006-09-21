House of Carters To Premiere Online

In a first for the network, E! will premiere its new reality series House of Carters on multiple web sites before it premieres on TV. The hour-long first episode of the show, which follows Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and his siblings, will run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 on Google Video, E! broadband portal The Vine and Comcast.net. The show premieres on the Comcast-owned E! network on October 2nd at 9 p.m.

New episodes of Carters will be available for sale on iTunes the day after they run on TV, beginning Oct. 3.

E! has steadily increased its online offerings both at its main site, eonline.com, and its broadband video player The Vine. At the summer 2006 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, E! was one of the few networks to devote part of their presentation to digital endeavors. E! Networks President/CEO Ted Harbert detailed plans to expand E! Online before introducing a Carter's panel.