ABC Owned Stations Share Pride Month Programming, Events

ABC Owned Television Stations shared its plans for Pride month, including parade broadcasts, town halls and specials. Stations will broadcast the Los Angeles Pride parade June 12 and the parades in New York, Chicago and San Francisco June 26. The Los Angeles and New York parades will stream live on ABC News Live and Hulu.

June is Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQ community.

Besides Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, the ABC group’s stations are in Philadelphia, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno.

Documentary Our America: Who I’m Meant to Be premieres June 1 on the ABC-owned stations, and streams on their mobile apps. The one-hour special highlights intersectionality and explores how LGBTQ individuals’ identities exemplify who they are. Last year’s Our America special featured the voices of transgender communities across America.

WABC New York airs hour-long special We Belong: Pride 2022 June 25, and the three-hour 2022 NYC Pride March live June 26. Angelica Ross, star of Pose, hosts with Sam Champion, Ken Rosato and Lauren Glassberg of WABC. The parade streams live on ABC News Live and Hulu.

KABC Los Angeles hosts a community town hall on LGBTQ teens and mental health June 1. On the Red Carpet Celebrates Pride happens June 11, and KABC airs LA Pride 2022 June 12, a two-hour event. Raven-Symoné hosts with her wife Miranda, with KABC’s Ellen Leyva, Karl Schmid, Christiane Cordero and Eric Resendiz hosting as well.

KGO San Francisco airs a half-hour special on Bay Area LGBTQ individuals and organizations June 25, and San Francisco Pride 2022: Love Will Keep Us Together June 26.

WLS Chicago has a town hall with LGBTQ leaders June 7 and airs Chicago Pride Parade 2022 June 26.

WPVI Philadelphia airs FYI Philly Pride June 4 and streams 2022 Stonewall Awards June 26. WPVI airs a half-hour Stonewall Awards special June 30.

KTRK Houston streams the town hall Protecting Our LGBTQ Youth June 16 and debuts Localish: Houston Pride June 25. KTRK hosts Pride in Business Awards June 22, with anchor Melanie Lawson the emcee.

WTVD Raleigh-Durham hosts a town hall focused on LGTBQ in the military June 15 and features Out! Raleigh Pride Festival June 25.

KFSN Fresno hosts community roundtable Celebrating Pride: A Central California Conversation, which can be streamed starting June 1. KFSN sponsors the 32nd Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride parade, which happens June 4, and airs Secretly Awesome: Celebrates Pride that same day. ■