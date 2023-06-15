ABC News Studios Lines Up 4 True-Crime Series For Hulu Debut

ABC News Studios has four true-crime docuseries lined up for release on Hulu. The Ashley Madison Affair premieres July 7, Betrayal: The Perfect Husband is on July 11, Mother Undercover debuts July 27 and Demons and Saviors starts August 3.

With three parts, The Ashley Madison Affair looks at the rise and fall of dating platform Ashley Madison, which catered to extramarital affairs. “The docu-series tells the story of the hackers’ unmet demand, a data breach, and the catastrophic fallout. Upon the exposé-style demise of Ashley Madison, the public soon discovered that perhaps the site’s unfaithful users were not the only ones with a secret,” according to ABC News Studios.

It is produced by Wall to Wall Media and ABC News Studios.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband has three parts. Coming from the podcast “Betrayal”, it details Jen Faison falling in love with a high school teacher named Spencer Herron, but she discovers that behind her fairytale romance is a web of lies, affairs and criminal sexual assault.

Betrayal “is a tale of earth-shattering discoveries, a victim’s bravery, and a woman’s quest to reclaim her life against all odds,” said ABC News Studios.

It is produced by Glass Entertainment and ABC News Studios.

Mother Undercover has four parts. It tells the tales of four mothers on a mission to save or get justice for their children. In incidents of murder, international kidnapping, mass suicide and judicial corruption, the mothers transform into undercover detectives, mounting covert operations.

“The series showcases the strength and resilience of these women who give new meaning to the saying ‘a mother’s love knows no bounds,’ said ABC News Studios.

It is produced by Pioneer Productions and ABC News Studios.

Demons and Saviors has three parts. It tells of Christina Boyer, once known as the “poltergeist girl” due to objects mysteriously moving when she got angry, and convicted of murdering her three-year-old daughter. The series follows a group of amateur sleuths who are obsessed with exonerating her.

“Exploring Christina’s troubled upbringing, her alleged telekinetic abilities, and the questions that remain about the death of her daughter, Demons and Saviors investigates what is the conspiracy and what is the truth,” said ABC News.

It is produced by Latchkey Films and ABC News Studios.

ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley. Reena Mehta is the senior VP of streaming and digital content.