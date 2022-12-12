ABC News Premieres Three True-Crime Docuseries on Hulu Next Month

ABC News debuts three true-crime docuseries on Thursdays in January, streaming on Hulu. Death in the Dorms looks at college students whose lives were cut short by violent crime. Web of Death follows amateur online sleuths who use digital technology and social media to solve puzzling murder cases. Killing County looks at a shooting in the California heartland.

Colin Kaepernick produces Killing County.

Death in the Dorms premieres January 5. With six episodes, it tells the stories of UCLA student Andrea DelVesco, University of Florida student Christian Aguilar, University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love, Baruch College first-year student Michael Deng, University of South Carolina senior Samantha Josephson and Western Kentucky University first-year student Katie Autry.

ABC News Studios’ Carrie Cook is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer. Yes, Like The River’s Nile Cappello, The Intellectual Property Corporation’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, and Myles Reiff are executive producers.

On January 19, Web of Death begins. It follows amateur web sleuths as they use the power of digital technology and social media to solve puzzling murder cases. There are six episodes, and each one chronicles a new investigation, focusing on one amateur detective and one case ― from identifying a skull found inside a bucket of cement at a truck stop to a Jane Doe in a California orchard to tracking down a lottery winner who suddenly disappeared.

ABC News Studios’ Beth Hoppe and Blink Films’ Justine Kershaw and Lucie Ridout are executive producers.

Killing County, with three parts, starts January 26. It details Bakersfield, California, which ABC News calls “ a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they seem.” A deadly hotel shooting makes a family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy.

ABC News Studios’ Robe Imbriano and Kaepernick Media’s Colin Kaepernick are executive producers. André Holland narrates the series.

Kaepernick played quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers before becoming a producer. ■