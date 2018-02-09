PBS's Hoppe Joins ABC News

Beth Hoppe, chief programming executive and general manager of PBS, is moving to ABC News.



She has been named senior VP of long form, starting in March, according to ABC News president James Goldston, who called Hoppe "a brilliant producer and exceptional storyteller."



Before joining PBS, Hoppe was executive producer at Discovery Networks and president of Optomen Productions, where she oversaw such productions as Monsters Inside Me for Animal Planet, Most Evil for Discovery, Worst Cooks in America for Food Network, and Mysteries of the Museum for the Travel Channel.



"Beth’s keen instincts for discovering, creating and launching new programs will be essential to continue our momentum," said Goldston. "Please join me in giving her a warm welcome to ABC News."



PBS said that in just over three years, Hoppe helped take the noncom service from the 12th most watched in prime time to the fifth-most among all broadcast and cable networks.