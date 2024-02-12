ABC Moves Ahead on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ (TCA)

ABC will debut The Golden Bachelorette in the fall, a year after The Golden Bachelor, featuring a 71-year-old widower searching for a life partner, premiered.

The Golden Bachelor had Gerry Turner getting to know 22 women between the ages of 60 and 75. It premiered last September. Theresa Nist, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, won Turner’s heart.

The show was a strong performer for ABC. The network also aired The Golden Wedding, which saw Turner and Nist walk down the aisle, in early January.

The Golden Bachelor reached 43.4 million total vViewers after 35 days, according to ABC.

Said ABC of The Golden Bachelorette, “this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman’s second chance at love in her golden years.”

ABC also renewed The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelorette are produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, and Andrew Frank are executive producers on The Golden Bachelorette. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehlich, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner, Peter Gust, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are exec producers on The Bachelorette.