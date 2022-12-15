ABC Debuts ‘The Parent Test’, A Look at Varied Parenting Styles

ABC will debut unscripted The Parent Test, an exploration of the various styles of raising children, Thursday, December 15, leading out of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Based on an Australian television format, The Parent Test will explore many distinctively different parenting styles.

Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown host. Wentworth is an actress and comedienne, and Brown is a parenting expert.

“From helicopter to child-led parents, 12 families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and will share learnings about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting,” ABC said. “The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates.”

The Parent Test is produced by Eureka Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha and David Tibballs are executive producers. Charles Wachter is showrunner and executive producer, and Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer. ■