ABC Again Gives 'Queens' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 17.

A promo for ABC’s new musical drama Queens tops the chart, marking the second week in a row at No 1.

CBS once again makes a strong showing, taking second place to promote The Equalizer (up from third last time) and third place for CSI: Vegas (up from fifth).

New to the ranking this week, in fourth place: a USA Network promo for America’s Big Deal.

And a spot for NBC’s La Brea closes out the chart. Notably, the La Brea promo has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (129), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Queens, ABC

Impressions: 414,505,623

Interruption Rate: 1.87%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,109,404

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $651,814

2) The Equalizer, CBS

Impressions: 307,602,631

Interruption Rate: 1.32%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,749,788

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $464,027

Impressions: 262,101,267

Interruption Rate: 1.28%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,967,116

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $330,274

4) America's Big Deal, USA Network

Impressions: 251,189,524

Interruption Rate: 1.57%

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,013,590

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,150,800

5) La Brea, NBC

Impressions: 239,828,091

Interruption Rate: 1.49%

Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,301,825

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $281,901

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).