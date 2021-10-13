ABC Gives 'Queens' TV's Biggest Promo Push

From left: Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velzaquez in ABC's 'Queens'

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 10.

A promo for ABC’s new musical drama Queens is No. 1, relegating the previous chart-topper, a promo for NBC’s sinkhole drama La Brea, to second place.

CBS joins its fellow traditional linear broadcasters, taking third and fifth to promote, respectively, The Equalizer and CSI: Vegas.

Rounding out the chart: USA Network and Syfy, which hype new horror series Chucky (based on the movie franchise) in fourth place.

Notably, the La Brea spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index number (123), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Queens, ABC

Impressions: 352,132,749

Interruption Rate: 1.98%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $$2,784,931

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $372,065

2) La Brea, NBC

Impressions: 288,642,388

Interruption Rate: 2.28%

Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,310,356

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $40,730

3) The Equalizer, CBS

Impressions: 284,226,821

Interruption Rate: 1.56%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,716,092

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $363,563

4) Chucky, USA Network

Impressions: 217,053,709

Interruption Rate: 3.12%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,815,090

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $576,525

Impressions: 208,522,156

Interruption Rate: 1.42%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,561,107

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $337,317

