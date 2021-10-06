NBC Again Gives 'La Brea' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 3.

An NBC promo for La Brea is No. 1 for a second week in a row. ABC dominates the chart overall, though, grabbing second place for Big Sky, third for Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 (a joint promo for a “crossover premiere event”), and fourth for The Wonder Years reboot.

CBS takes fifth place to hype the new season of The Equalizer, which means that traditional linear broadcasters have now swept the Promo Mojo top five for three weeks in a row.

Notably, the Big Sky spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (109), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Also Read: Fall 2021 Premiere Dates

1) La Brea, NBC

Impressions: 429,998,835

Interruption Rate: 2.20%

Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,410,506

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $543,202

2) Big Sky, ABC

Impressions: 413,354,440

Interruption Rate: 1.45%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,982,426

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,329,214

Impressions: 286,421,522

Interruption Rate: 1.43%

Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $497,768

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,078,735

4) The Wonder Years, ABC

Impressions: 237,928,214

Interruption Rate: 1.43%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $947,681

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $656,604

5) The Equalizer, CBS

Impressions: 228,611,189

Interruption Rate: 1.05%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,469,334

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).